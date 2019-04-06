Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 447,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $9,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OFC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,932,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,938,000 after buying an additional 388,713 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 595.3% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 104,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 89,300 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 245,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,334,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter worth $243,000. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $27.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $31.01.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $138.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.80.

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $38,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,182,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $107,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 276,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,394,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/06/legal-general-group-plc-boosts-holdings-in-corporate-office-properties-trust-ofc.html.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Featured Article: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.