Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 13,201 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.11% of PerkinElmer worth $10,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PKI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 84.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,389,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,194,000 after purchasing an additional 634,806 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $549,985,000 after purchasing an additional 482,906 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,766,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $295,879,000 after purchasing an additional 353,534 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 58.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 560,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,558,000 after buying an additional 206,560 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,628,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,131,092,000 after buying an additional 198,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter Barrett sold 5,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total transaction of $524,365.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,720.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $111,924.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,603.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,186 shares of company stock worth $5,573,983 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. CIBC restated an “average” rating and issued a $44.50 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $92.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.76.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $99.00 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.83 and a 1-year high of $99.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $756.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.76%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, food, and laboratory services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers analytical technologies, solutions, and services for the environmental market that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil.

