LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (LTXB) Receives $46.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:LTXB) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.83.

LTXB has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Raymond James cut LegacyTexas Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th.

Get LegacyTexas Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LTXB opened at $40.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. LegacyTexas Financial Group has a twelve month low of $30.18 and a twelve month high of $47.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.55.

LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. LegacyTexas Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 33.18%. The company had revenue of $96.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LegacyTexas Financial Group will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott A. Almy sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $61,620.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles D. Eikenberg sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $201,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,196,530 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTXB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,758,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,895,000 after acquiring an additional 151,934 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,543,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,568,000 after acquiring an additional 132,993 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,543,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,568,000 after acquiring an additional 132,993 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,407,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,253,000 after acquiring an additional 18,586 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,046,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,593,000 after purchasing an additional 169,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

LegacyTexas Financial Group Company Profile

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for LegacyTexas Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for LegacyTexas Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegacyTexas Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.