LATOKEN (LA) Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. In the last week, LATOKEN has traded 45.6% higher against the dollar. One LATOKEN token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00002280 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC, OKEx and COSS. LATOKEN has a total market capitalization of $40.39 million and approximately $8.91 million worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006991 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00374669 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019600 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.31 or 0.01678302 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00257887 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005917 BTC.

Augur (REP) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00436357 BTC.

LATOKEN Token Profile

LATOKEN’s genesis date was July 10th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 344,604,463 tokens. The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LATOKEN’s official website is latoken.com . LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LATOKEN

LATOKEN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, COSS, HitBTC, LATOKEN, Kucoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LATOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LATOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

