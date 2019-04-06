KWG Resources (KWG) Shares Up 100%

Shares of KWG Resources Inc (CNSX:KWG) shot up 100% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01. 135,650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of ∞ from the average session volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

KWG Resources Company Profile (CNSX:KWG)

KWG Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of base metals in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, and chromite deposits. It holds interests in the Koper Lake project with approximately 1,024 hectares covered by four unpatented mining claims; and Big Daddy project with approximately 1,241 hectares covered by seven unpatented mining claims located in the James Bay Lowlands of Northern Ontario.

