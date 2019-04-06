Knowles Corp (KN) Shares Sold by Suntrust Banks Inc.

Suntrust Banks Inc. trimmed its holdings in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 52.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,469 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,653 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in Knowles were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Knowles by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,626 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Knowles by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 182,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 31,440 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Knowles by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,180,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,618,000 after acquiring an additional 136,418 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Knowles by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 24,293 shares during the period.

KN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $13.00 target price on shares of Knowles and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Knowles in a report on Friday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.21.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 11,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $186,180.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have bought a total of 2,739 shares of company stock valued at $45,128 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KN stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. Knowles Corp has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $18.32.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.42 million. Knowles had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Knowles Corp will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

