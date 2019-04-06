Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) Lifted to “Outperform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. CIBC reaffirmed an average rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, GMP Securities lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.50.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

NYSE:KL opened at $32.27 on Tuesday. Kirkland Lake Gold has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $280.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.0299 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is currently 8.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,800,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,908,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,886,000 after buying an additional 582,676 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 455.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 60,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,164,000. 45.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa mine, the Holt mine, and the Taylor mine in Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

Read More: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.