Kirby (KEX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kirby (NYSE:KEX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Kirby Corporation have shed more than 10% of its value over the past six months due to numerous headwinds. Sluggish oilfield activity and volatility in the commodity’s price might hurt its distribution and services unit in 2019. Additionally, high operating expenses have been limiting the company's bottom-line growth. This downside is likely to affect its first-quarter 2019 results, set to be released on May 2. The company's increased leverage also raises concerns. Notably, debt-to-capitalization ratio, a measure of Kirby’s financial leverage, at the end of 2018 was 30.5% compared with 24.2% a year ago. The negativity surrounding the stock is evident from the Zacks Consensus Estimate for full-year earnings being revised 1.6% downward in the last 90 days. However, Kirby's 2019 outlook for the inland marine transportation market is encouraging owing to expectations of higher customer demand.”

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $74.00 target price on Kirby and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered Kirby from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Kirby in a report on Friday, January 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $67.40 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirby presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.28.

Shares of NYSE KEX opened at $77.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.08. Kirby has a 52-week low of $60.63 and a 52-week high of $94.05.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $721.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.14 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 2.64%. Analysts anticipate that Kirby will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 4,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $349,620.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,637.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.54, for a total value of $178,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,876 shares of company stock valued at $2,081,911. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEX. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,688,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $517,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,646 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 1,431.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 881,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $72,526,000 after purchasing an additional 824,181 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at $49,998,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,952,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at $38,054,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. It operates in two segments, Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

