Kion Group (KGX) Given a €62.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KGX. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Monday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kion Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €61.00 ($70.93).

Shares of Kion Group stock opened at €53.36 ($62.05) on Wednesday. Kion Group has a one year low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a one year high of €81.82 ($95.14).

KION GROUP AG provides supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and IC engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

