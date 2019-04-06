Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. William Blair upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $67.73 on Thursday. Kinsale Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 0.86.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $56.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.43 million. Research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $57,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,815.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total transaction of $152,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 175,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,887,272.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,000,110 in the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.