Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Has $10.10 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,423 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 14.1% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2.7% in the third quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 0.8% in the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,492 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 24,485 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,338 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Microsoft to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.01.

In other news, insider Frank H. Brod sold 7,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.76, for a total value of $814,127.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,060.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 267,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total value of $28,354,070.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,746,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,183,992.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 333,667 shares of company stock valued at $35,657,016. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $119.89 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $89.48 and a 12 month high of $120.82. The company has a market cap of $919.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 28.31%. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 47.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

