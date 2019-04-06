KERRY GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.534 per share on Monday, May 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from KERRY GRP PLC/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52.

Shares of KRYAY opened at $113.75 on Friday. KERRY GRP PLC/S has a twelve month low of $97.00 and a twelve month high of $117.00.

Get KERRY GRP PLC/S alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “KERRY GRP PLC/S (KRYAY) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.53” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/06/kerry-grp-plc-s-kryay-to-issue-semi-annual-dividend-of-0-53.html.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers technology based taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for KERRY GRP PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KERRY GRP PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.