Kerry Group PLC (LON:KYGA) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of €0.49 ($0.57) per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from Kerry Group’s previous dividend of $0.21. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

KYGA opened at GBX 9,870 ($128.97) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion and a PE ratio of 3,228.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Kerry Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 97 ($1.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 9,945 ($129.95).

Separately, Barclays started coverage on Kerry Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective for the company.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers technology based taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

