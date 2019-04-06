Kennametal (KMT) Raised to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has $44.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $38.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KMT. ValuEngine downgraded Kennametal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kennametal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kennametal presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.70.

Shares of KMT stock opened at $40.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Kennametal has a 1 year low of $30.32 and a 1 year high of $45.10.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $587.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.76 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Peter A. Dragich sold 35,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $1,364,002.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michelle R. Keating sold 1,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $70,893.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,501 shares of company stock worth $1,520,807 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 897,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,878,000 after acquiring an additional 99,386 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,958,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 704.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 36,369 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

