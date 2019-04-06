Kaman Co. (KAMN) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Kaman were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAMN. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Kaman by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Kaman by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 69,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,961,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,516,000 after acquiring an additional 139,501 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kaman in the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 32,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kaman alerts:

KAMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kaman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kaman from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.86 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th.

KAMN stock opened at $60.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Kaman Co. has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $75.08.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $500.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.52 million. Kaman had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kaman Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/06/kaman-co-kamn-shares-bought-by-thrivent-financial-for-lutherans.html.

Kaman Profile

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.