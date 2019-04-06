Jupai Holdings Ltd (JP) Position Raised by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Jupai Holdings Ltd (NYSE:JP) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,231,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Jupai were worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Jupai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Jupai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Jupai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Jupai in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Jupai in the third quarter valued at approximately $608,000. 17.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Jupai stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. Jupai Holdings Ltd has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $26.66. The company has a market capitalization of $139.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.59.

Jupai Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management products and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals in China. It also provides asset management services, including management of real estate or related funds and other fund products. The company offers services for fixed income products, private equity and venture capital funds, and public market products, as well as other products, including overseas insurance products and foreign-currency denominated alternative investments.

