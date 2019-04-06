Judge takes Supervision of PG&E’s wildfire prevention plans

A judge said Tuesday he will closely monitor Pacific Gas & Electric’s tree-trimming this year and barred the utility out of paying dividends to shareholders as part of a prevention program.

The judge stopped short of adopting conditions suggested, including ordering PG&E to scrutinize every inch of its power grid.

Alsup modified the provisions to cut down on wildfires started from the organization’s equipment, mostly by trees. Alsup called the utility’s attempts to stop trees by hitting power lines dismal while it had been paying dividends for shareholders.

PG&E suspended dividend payments and said it will not do this until it emerges from bankruptcy. However, it was prohibited by Alsup in non-refundable payments without court order.

The company sought bankruptcy protection in January at the face of billions of dollars in potential liability from wildfires.

“A lot of money went in dividends that should have moved into tree trimming” Alsup told PG&E acting chief executive John Simon throughout the hearing. “PG&E pumped out $4.5 billion in dividends and also allow the tree funding wither. Thus a lot of trees should have been taken down which were not.”

Alsup is still considering ordering prevention steps, including requiring power to close more frequently during high winds.

“We discuss the court’s dedication to safety and understand that we have to play a leading role in cutting the probability of wildfire throughout Northern and Central California,” the firm explained in a prepared statement after the hearing.

Company spokesman James Noonan said PG&E is currently awaiting approval of its tree-trimming plan and other wildfire prevention efforts. The business also plans to start scrutinizing its gear by helicopter, he said.