JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Given a $102.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has been assigned a $102.00 target price by equities research analysts at HSBC in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. HSBC’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $121.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.25.

JPM stock opened at $105.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.11 and a 1-year high of $119.24. The firm has a market cap of $362.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.22). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $26.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James S. Crown purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.79 per share, for a total transaction of $518,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 311,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,325,084.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total transaction of $599,310.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,158,569.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,191 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,110 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 188.3% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

