Jonathon E. Dussault Sells 7,044 Shares of Benefitfocus Inc (BNFT) Stock

Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) CFO Jonathon E. Dussault sold 7,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $336,421.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,645.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BNFT stock opened at $44.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.93 and a beta of 1.42. Benefitfocus Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $60.66.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $74.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.03 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Analysts forecast that Benefitfocus Inc will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BNFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Benefitfocus to $58.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 8.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,782,986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $193,472,000 after purchasing an additional 387,986 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,706,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,026,000 after purchasing an additional 204,222 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 830,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,956,000 after purchasing an additional 22,865 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 304,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,908,000 after purchasing an additional 170,131 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 303,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,892,000 after purchasing an additional 18,365 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

