Johnson Service Group plc (JSG) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.10 Per Share

Johnson Service Group plc (LON:JSG) declared a dividend on Monday, March 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Johnson Service Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:JSG opened at GBX 136 ($1.78) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.72. Johnson Service Group has a 52 week low of GBX 112 ($1.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 145.20 ($1.90). The company has a market cap of $498.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89.

Separately, HSBC assumed coverage on Johnson Service Group in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 148 ($1.93) target price on the stock.

In related news, insider Yvonne Monaghan sold 242,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.82), for a total value of £337,182.03 ($440,588.04).

About Johnson Service Group

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company supplies workwear garments and protective wear, as well as provides laundering services. It also offers linen services for the hotel, restaurant, and catering markets.

