Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Sold by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 100,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,856,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 60,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 8,612 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $136.18 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $118.62 and a 52 week high of $148.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $363.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The company had revenue of $20.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (down previously from $162.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down previously from $137.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.58.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

