Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Mattel Inc (MAT)

Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Mattel in a report released on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.35). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mattel’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. Mattel had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 43.47%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Mattel to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.46.

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. Mattel has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $17.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.46.

In other news, CEO Ynon Kreiz acquired 71,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,378.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,378.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Eilola sold 10,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $171,410.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 129,425 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,179. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAT. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Mattel during the 3rd quarter worth $109,900,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,563,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,127,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 36,050,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,991,000 after purchasing an additional 568,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,050,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,991,000 after purchasing an additional 568,489 shares in the last quarter.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of toy products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: North America, International, and American Girl. It offers Mattel Girls & Boys branded products, including Barbie dolls and accessories, Monster High, DC Super Hero Girls, Enchantimals, Polly Pocket, Hot Wheels and Matchbox vehicles and play sets, CARS, DC Comics, WWE Wrestling, Minecraft, Toy Story, and games and puzzles.

