Jane Street Group LLC Has $768,000 Stake in Direxion Daily European Financials Bull 2x Shares (EUFL)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily European Financials Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:EUFL) by 153.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,449 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Direxion Daily European Financials Bull 2x Shares worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSEARCA EUFL opened at $29.65 on Friday. Direxion Daily European Financials Bull 2x Shares has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $46.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0179 per share. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th.

