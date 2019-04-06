Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 29,104 Arcosa Inc (ACA)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 29,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arcosa alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,395,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $46,062,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ACA opened at $31.30 on Friday. Arcosa Inc has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $35.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $374.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.55 million. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arcosa Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.99%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.74 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.15.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 29,104 Arcosa Inc (ACA)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/06/jane-street-group-llc-acquires-shares-of-29104-arcosa-inc-aca.html.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.