Jack Bowles Sells 8 Shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads (BATS) Stock

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) insider Jack Bowles sold 8 shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,135 ($40.96), for a total transaction of £250.80 ($327.71).
Jack Bowles also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 29th, Jack Bowles sold 825 shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,194 ($41.74), for a total transaction of £26,350.50 ($34,431.60).
Shares of BATS opened at GBX 3,120 ($40.77) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.40. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a twelve month low of GBX 2,336.50 ($30.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,339 ($56.70).
BATS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,860 ($63.50) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,650 ($73.83) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Thursday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,851.88 ($50.33).
British American Tobacco Plc Ads Company Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.
