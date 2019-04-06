J M Smucker Co (SJM) Stake Decreased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 531,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,895 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.47% of J M Smucker worth $49,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SJM. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 6.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 62,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in J M Smucker by 6.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in J M Smucker by 5.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in J M Smucker by 1,800.9% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 28,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 26,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in J M Smucker by 118.0% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 18,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $116.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. J M Smucker Co has a 52-week low of $91.32 and a 52-week high of $126.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.56.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.24. J M Smucker had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. J M Smucker’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other J M Smucker news, SVP Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 1,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $198,725.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,498,675.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus assumed coverage on J M Smucker in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on J M Smucker from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on J M Smucker from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. J M Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.17.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food and pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

