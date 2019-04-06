ITV (ITV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

ITV (LON:ITV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Liberum Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on the broadcaster’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ITV. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 138 ($1.80) target price on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ITV to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price (down from GBX 150 ($1.96)) on shares of ITV in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on ITV from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 159.17 ($2.08).

Shares of ITV stock opened at GBX 134.40 ($1.76) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion and a PE ratio of 11.59. ITV has a twelve month low of GBX 121.50 ($1.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 183.05 ($2.39).

ITV (LON:ITV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The broadcaster reported GBX 15.40 ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 15 ($0.20) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that ITV will post 1418.999936145 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mary Harris purchased 2,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £3,364.23 ($4,395.96).

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

