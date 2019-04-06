Itau Unibanco (ITUB) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itau Unibanco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 1st. Scotiabank upgraded Itau Unibanco from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Bank of America downgraded Itau Unibanco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Itau Unibanco from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

ITUB stock opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.03. Itau Unibanco has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.0039 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITUB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,177,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,482,000 after acquiring an additional 26,205,101 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,341,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,282,000 after acquiring an additional 17,763,695 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 44,377,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,610,000 after acquiring an additional 16,191,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,616,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,153,000 after acquiring an additional 12,163,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 39,811,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,599,000 after acquiring an additional 11,450,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.91% of the company’s stock.

Itau Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

