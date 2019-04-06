iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 84.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 455,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,561,714 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $49,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,223,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $569,596,000 after purchasing an additional 287,425 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,088,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $554,811,000 after purchasing an additional 763,180 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,168,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,885 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,798,000 after purchasing an additional 106,475 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,623,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,199,000 after purchasing an additional 173,642 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $110.74 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $106.42 and a one year high of $111.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2349 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

