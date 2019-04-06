iShares Global Materials ETF (MXI) Holdings Cut by CX Institutional

CX Institutional reduced its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) by 50.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 35.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,400,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MXI opened at $66.80 on Friday. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $54.93 and a 1-year high of $72.42.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

