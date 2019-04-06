Ion Geophysical Corp (IO) Position Raised by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.29% of Ion Geophysical worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Ion Geophysical by 8.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 526,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,184,000 after acquiring an additional 38,778 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ion Geophysical by 8.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 526,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,184,000 after acquiring an additional 38,778 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ion Geophysical by 74.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 403,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,269,000 after acquiring an additional 172,249 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ion Geophysical by 339.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 208,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 161,181 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ion Geophysical by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 13,030 shares during the period. 47.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IO opened at $16.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28. Ion Geophysical Corp has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $30.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.19 million, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 3.77.

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.27. Ion Geophysical had a negative net margin of 39.53% and a negative return on equity of 99.92%. The company had revenue of $74.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ion Geophysical Corp will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ion Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ion Geophysical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Ion Geophysical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: E&P Technology & Services, Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Integrated Technologies.

