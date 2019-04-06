Investors Sell Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (SLYG) on Strength (SLYG)

Investors sold shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) on strength during trading hours on Thursday. $3.05 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $94.13 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $91.08 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF traded up $0.30 for the day and closed at $60.56
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.1197 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLYG. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $530,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,574,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $10,817,000.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SLYG)
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.
