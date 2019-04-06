Investors Purchase High Volume of Constellation Brands Call Options (STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 24,209 call options on the company. This is an increase of 725% compared to the average daily volume of 2,936 call options.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STZ. ValuEngine raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $191.00 to $194.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $230.00 price target on Constellation Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Constellation Brands to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.83.

NYSE STZ opened at $193.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.45. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $150.37 and a 52 week high of $236.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 35.27%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.67%.

In related news, Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total transaction of $140,170.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,556,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.72, for a total value of $262,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,186,892.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth $4,466,000. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

