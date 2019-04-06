Investors Buy Shares of Travelers Companies (TRV) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $49.47 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $26.64 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $22.83 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Travelers Companies had the 26th highest net in-flow for the day. Travelers Companies traded down ($0.08) for the day and closed at $136.52

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.07.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.45%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $467,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,245 shares in the company, valued at $32,485,369.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 8,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total transaction of $1,044,869.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 239,744 shares in the company, valued at $30,097,461.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,894 shares of company stock worth $15,566,097. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Travelers Companies by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,188,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,267,000 after acquiring an additional 154,138 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

