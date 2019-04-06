Investors Buy Public Storage (PSA) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $67.43 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $25.62 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $41.81 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Public Storage had the 12th highest net in-flow for the day. Public Storage traded down ($1.19) for the day and closed at $217.72

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America set a $230.00 price objective on Public Storage and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Public Storage from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.00.

Get Public Storage alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/06/investors-buy-public-storage-psa-on-weakness.html.

About Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. The Company's headquarters are located in Glendale, California. At December 31, 2018, we had interests in 2,429 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 162 million net rentable square feet in the United States and we owned a 35.2% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 232 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.