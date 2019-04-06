Investors Buy Large Volume of Intelsat Put Options (I)

Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 15,960 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 606% compared to the typical volume of 2,260 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of I. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Intelsat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intelsat in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Intelsat in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intelsat by 1,291.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Intelsat by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intelsat alerts:

Intelsat stock opened at $17.52 on Friday. Intelsat has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $37.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.28.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS. Intelsat’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intelsat will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on I shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intelsat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Intelsat in a report on Friday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Intelsat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Intelsat from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Intelsat in a report on Monday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

WARNING: “Investors Buy Large Volume of Intelsat Put Options (I)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/06/investors-buy-large-volume-of-intelsat-put-options-i.html.

Intelsat Company Profile

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Intelsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.