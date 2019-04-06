Invesco Van Kmpn Trst Fr Invst Grd Mncpl (VGM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on April 30th

Invesco Van Kmpn Trst Fr Invst Grd Mncpl (NYSE:VGM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0516 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

Invesco Van Kmpn Trst Fr Invst Grd Mncpl has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years.

VGM stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. Invesco Van Kmpn Trst Fr Invst Grd Mncpl has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $12.62.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

