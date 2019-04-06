INVESCO VAN KAM/COM (NYSE:VCV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0481 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

INVESCO VAN KAM/COM has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years.

Get INVESCO VAN KAM/COM alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VCV opened at $12.23 on Friday. INVESCO VAN KAM/COM has a 12 month low of $10.96 and a 12 month high of $12.30.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/06/invesco-van-kam-com-vcv-to-go-ex-dividend-on-april-11th.html.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for INVESCO VAN KAM/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INVESCO VAN KAM/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.