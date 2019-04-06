Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RHS) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 1,662.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $130.07 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.19 and a fifty-two week high of $132.80.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/06/invesco-sp-500-equal-weight-consumer-staples-etf-rhs-shares-bought-by-advisory-services-network-llc.html.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.7537 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.