Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) Holdings Boosted by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,766 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. owned about 0.08% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 531,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,888,000 after acquiring an additional 30,353 shares during the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 147,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,394,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,096,000.

NYSEARCA:PCY opened at $28.23 on Friday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $28.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.1159 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%.

