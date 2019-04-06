Intrexon Corp (NYSE:XON) major shareholder Randal J. Kirk sold 95,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $61,906.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of XON stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. Intrexon Corp has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $20.16.

Get Intrexon alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Intrexon in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Intrexon in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Intrexon in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intrexon by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Intrexon by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Intrexon Corp (XON) Major Shareholder Sells $61,906.65 in Stock” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/06/intrexon-corp-xon-major-shareholder-sells-61906-65-in-stock.html.

XON has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intrexon in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intrexon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Intrexon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Intrexon Company Profile

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Intrexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.