Intl Fcstone Inc. Takes Position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)

Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 238.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter.

MJ opened at $36.30 on Friday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $45.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th.

