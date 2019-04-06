Intl Fcstone Inc. Sells 2,658 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NVDA)

Intl Fcstone Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 63.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,564 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,464,641 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,495,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,736 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 44,464,641 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,495,455,000 after buying an additional 1,693,736 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,307,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,247,509,000 after buying an additional 378,149 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 8,687.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,509,787 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 21,265,009 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,129,007 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,083,400,000 after buying an additional 266,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.47.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $190.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.90. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $124.46 and a 1-year high of $292.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 35.35%. The company’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 14,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.33, for a total transaction of $2,583,486.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,077,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,783 shares in the company, valued at $31,779,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,029 shares of company stock worth $3,678,385 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

