Intl Fcstone Inc. Buys 300 Shares of Red Hat Inc (RHT)

Intl Fcstone Inc. increased its stake in shares of Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,671 shares of the open-source software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in Red Hat were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Red Hat by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 462,606 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $63,037,000 after buying an additional 31,904 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Red Hat by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 47,528 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Red Hat by 127.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,672 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Red Hat by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 79,450 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $10,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Red Hat by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,668 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $7,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Red Hat stock opened at $183.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Red Hat Inc has a one year low of $115.31 and a one year high of $183.58.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The open-source software company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.64 million. Red Hat had a return on equity of 35.35% and a net margin of 12.91%. Red Hat’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Red Hat Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Cunningham sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $4,469,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,482,444.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RHT shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up from $186.00) on shares of Red Hat in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Red Hat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Red Hat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Hat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.41.

Red Hat Company Profile

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

