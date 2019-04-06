Intercede Group (IGP) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

FinnCap reissued their corporate rating on shares of Intercede Group (LON:IGP) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:IGP opened at GBX 27 ($0.35) on Tuesday. Intercede Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 15.11 ($0.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 44 ($0.57). The stock has a market cap of $13.63 million and a P/E ratio of -9.00.

About Intercede Group

Intercede Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies identity and credential management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers MyID, which enables enterprises to replace employee passwords with secure and digital identities on smart cards, virtual smart cards, and mobile devices, as well as provides protection against the number one cause of data breaches-weak or compromised user credentials; MyID services for employees, a cloud based credential management system that enables organizations to replace passwords with trusted digital identities; and MyID for WordPress, an authentication service for mobile apps and cloud services that enables administrators and subscribers to login to Websites and blogs without cumbersome and insecure usernames and passwords.

