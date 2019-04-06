Intel Co. (INTC) Shares Bought by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,387 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,524 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 1.5% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Intel by 375.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,533 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in Intel by 429.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 2,645 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.10.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $69,994.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,417,040.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $26,588.94. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,274 shares in the company, valued at $424,704.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 65,431 shares of company stock worth $3,500,497 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $55.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $259.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $57.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 30.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.51%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

