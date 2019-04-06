Insider Selling: SYNNEX Co. (SNX) Director Sells 1,295 Shares of Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Dwight Steffensen sold 1,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $130,484.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $103.70 on Friday. SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.82 and a fifty-two week high of $116.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.73.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.09. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.77%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its position in SYNNEX by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in SYNNEX by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in SYNNEX by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Cross Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Raymond James set a $140.00 price objective on shares of SYNNEX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.02 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.86.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

