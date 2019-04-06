Insider Selling: Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) CEO Sells $143,400.00 in Stock

Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) CEO Gary J. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total transaction of $143,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $36.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Newmont Mining Corp has a 52-week low of $29.06 and a 52-week high of $41.98. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 0.01.

Get Newmont Mining alerts:

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. Newmont Mining had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Newmont Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Newmont Mining Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. Newmont Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.48%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Newmont Mining by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,175,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,743,419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,689,349 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Newmont Mining by 3,384.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,808,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,670,718 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,587,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Newmont Mining by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,597,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,928,000 after buying an additional 3,387,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,694,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Newmont Mining from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Newmont Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Newmont Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmont Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Newmont Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Newmont Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.49.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/06/insider-selling-newmont-mining-corp-nem-ceo-sells-143400-00-in-stock.html.

Newmont Mining Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles.

Featured Story: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.