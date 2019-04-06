Insider Selling: NetGear, Inc. (NTGR) SVP Sells 3,427 Shares of Stock

NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 3,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total transaction of $117,923.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,800.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:NTGR traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.74. 176,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,175. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.81. NetGear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $78.30.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.26 million. NetGear had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NetGear, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NetGear by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,623,187 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $290,566,000 after acquiring an additional 56,425 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in NetGear by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,125,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,410,000 after acquiring an additional 71,021 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NetGear by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,125,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,410,000 after acquiring an additional 71,021 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NetGear by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 707,990 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,497,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NetGear by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,066 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,711,000 after acquiring an additional 99,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on NTGR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NetGear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NetGear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

NetGear Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

