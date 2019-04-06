Insider Selling: Neogen Co. (NEOG) Director Sells 9,883 Shares of Stock

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Director Jack C. Parnell sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $563,133.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,961.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $57.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.33. Neogen Co. has a 12 month low of $50.60 and a 12 month high of $97.38.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $97.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.55 million. Neogen had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NEOG shares. BidaskClub upgraded Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Neogen in a research note on Friday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neogen in a research note on Friday, December 14th. ValuEngine lowered Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neogen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.76.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEOG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Neogen during the fourth quarter valued at $49,259,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 4.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,447,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,697,000 after buying an additional 326,485 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 1,880.2% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 194,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,080,000 after buying an additional 184,563 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 597,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,044,000 after buying an additional 158,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,020,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,091,000 after buying an additional 149,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

